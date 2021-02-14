Junta de Andalucía To Announce A Mass Vaccination Plan Next Tuesday

JUNTA DE ANDALUCIA To Announce A Mass Vaccination Plan Next Tuesday depending on enough doses being available



Earlier today (Sunday 14), Elías Bendodo, The Minister of the Presidency for Andalucía, announced that at next Tuesday’s meeting of the Governing Council, the Junta de Andalucía will be initiating a plan into operation to install large vaccination centres throughout the province of Andalucía.

Mr Bendodo, fresh from announcing his candidacy to stand for another four years as the leader of the Partido Popular in Malaga, said that the plan will of course depend on the availability of sufficient doses of the vaccine, but the intention is to vaccinate large areas of the population as rapidly as possible, and that each provincial capital with has at least one vaccination centre.

He said, “Vaccination is synonymous with the beginning of the end of the crisis, and Andalucía wants to be the first to take the train of recovery. For this reason, on Tuesday we will present a plan for the whole of Andalucía because we cannot lose a minute”.

Mr Bendodo Added, “Mass vaccination in large spaces has already begun. Once again we anticipate and Andalucía is prepared to vaccinate 7 days a week, 24 hours a day in all provinces. We only need the Government of Spain to assume its responsibility, send us more vaccines, and pitch in to give direct aid to sectors such as hotels and tourism that have been the most affected”.

