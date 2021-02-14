Illegal Immigrants Missing Off The Coast Of Spain’s Almeria

TWO illegal immigrants missing after their boat went down off the coast of Spain’s Almeria

Two people are still missing after a boat carrying migrants from Morocco to Spain sank in the Alboran Sea off the coast of Almeria shortly before dawn on Sunday, February 14. Thankfully, the Guardia Civil was able to rescue 46 people from two different boats.

Spanish Police were alerted by Moroccan authorities on Saturday afternoon that boats had left their shores, most likely headed for Spain, and police in Almeria sent out alerts to sailors to keep an eye out for the illegal vessels. At around 1am, a ferry spotted one of the boats, and officials rushed to rescue the 38 occupants.

Shortly after 5am, officials received notice of another vessel and Benemerita rescuers rushed to the location, where they found that the boat had already sunk. Eight migrants were pulled from the sea, but two of the passengers are still missing, according to reports by Europa Press. Rescuers searched throughout the early hours, using spotlights and thermal imaging cameras, but no sign of the missing migrants was found, and the search has now been temporarily called off.

The surviving migrants, believed to all be Maghred men, were taken by the National Police to the port of Motril at around 8:25am.

