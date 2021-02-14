Here’s Johnny: The Shining is Set for a TV Spin-Off Series.

The film, in turn, was inspired by the novel of the same name published by Stephen King in 1977, from which a six-part television miniseries was also made in 1997.

A new spin-off TV series of The Shining, which will be titled Overlook, was said to have been confirmed on Friday, February 12. Overlook is the name of the hotel where the terrifying adventure of the Torrance family is set. Producing the show, destined for the HBO Max streaming service, will be JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot alongside WarnerMedia.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, HBO boss Casey Bloys revealed: “We haven’t seen anything. I’m excited to see it. They seem encouraged and happy, but I don’t have any update other than they’re busily working away at Bad Robot.”

According to the first rumours, Dustin Thomason and Scott Brown (Castle Rock) will write and executive produce the 10-episode drama which will see the return of some iconic characters from the novel, although it has not yet been specified which ones. Some stories never told so far regarding the Overlook Hotel will also be explored.

