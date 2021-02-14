Gordon Ramsay Roasted By Mum Over New Game Show

GORDON Ramsay roasted by him mum over his new game show set to air on the BBC

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is more used to dishing out the insults, but was left decidedly abashed when his mum gave him a roasting for choosing to host his new game show himself, rather than choosing her favourite presenter Bradley Walsh. The 54-year-old Masterchef star excitedly phoned his mum to tell her that the BBC had picked up his show, Bank Balance, but was told in no uncertain terms that The Chase host would have been a better choice.

Gordon said: “I phoned her and said the BBC wanted to buy it. “She said, ‘So are you going to get Bradley Walsh to present it?’

“I said, ‘No mum, I’m going to do it. We’re in lockdown. I’m not doing anything else.’

“She said, ‘But you aren’t a quiz show host.’ I said, ‘Mum, are you kidding me?’” But the chef added: “I’m not going to lie, I was nervous doing it. I can take the criticism, the short-term criticism about ­presenting a game show.

“There might be a few critics but those will pale in comparison to the millions who will be watching it. I’m fine to take a kicking, trust me.”

The famous chef recently faced the heat after posting a picture online of his famous gourmet breakfast, selling for £19 at his Savoy Grill restaurant in London. The post faced huge backlash, with fans criticising Ramsay for charging such extortionate prices during the pandemic. But Gordon hit back in his own inimitable style, saying: “If you’re worried about the price, you can’t f***ing afford it. I stand by it. I swear by it. And it is one meal that I would ever eat as a last supper. It has to be a full English breakfast with extra baked beans, and you know what? If you’re worried about the price, you can’t f***ing afford it.”

