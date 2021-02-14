Fakes spotted in Redovan market

Linda Hall
Fakes spotted in Redovan market
TOO CHEAP: Redovan police confiscated ripoff designer items Photo credit: Redovan town hall

REDOVAN’S Policia Local patrolling the weekly open-air market recently  spotted a stall selling impossibly cheap designer articles.

Officers seized 38 pairs of rip-off Chanel, Nike, Adidas and Reebok trainers as well as sportswear items including approximately 100 pairs of trousers and five sweaters.

All the fakes were confiscated on the spot and taken to the police station where they will be produced in subsequent court proceedings against the stallholder.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Fakes spotted in Redovan market."






