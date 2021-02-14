REDOVAN’S Policia Local patrolling the weekly open-air market recently spotted a stall selling impossibly cheap designer articles.

Officers seized 38 pairs of rip-off Chanel, Nike, Adidas and Reebok trainers as well as sportswear items including approximately 100 pairs of trousers and five sweaters.

-- Advertisement --



All the fakes were confiscated on the spot and taken to the police station where they will be produced in subsequent court proceedings against the stallholder.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Fakes spotted in Redovan market.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.