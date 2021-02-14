Elías Bendodo To Remain Leader Of The PP Of Malaga For Four More Years as he is the only candidate



Elías Bendodo, the present leader of the Partido Popular in Malaga province, will continue for another four years in the position, being the only candidate to submit his name by today’s 8pm deadline, which means that on March 7, election day, he will be formally sworn in.

Mr Bendedo has 5,095 endorsements – including that of Juanma Moreno, the President of the Junta de Andalucía, and President of the Andalucía PP – that were delivered to Joaquín Villanova, the President of the Congress Organization Committee (COC) just hours before the deadline today.

This new term in office will be his fourth consecutive one since he replaced Joaquín Ramírez in 2008, and he has continued support from all the right places, having last week received, among other influential names, the support of Teodoro García Egea, the Secretary-General of the PP, plus that of Celia Villalobos, the former mayor of the Malaga.

During a presentation, Bendodo offered his thanks and gratitude to his supporters, saying that the PP is “a strong and stable party, focused on what is important, on the concerns of citizens in, and stand up for the people of Malaga”.

He continued, “If we have to spend time on internal fights and discuss how the PSOE does in Andalucía or other parties in Andalucía, to see who gets on or off, there is no time to worry about people’s problems. The PP is the strength of Malaga and it will again give the stature to get out of this crisis. The PP and Malaga is a successful tandem”.

Adding, “I promise to give the best of myself, and the key to this relationship is that we make the wishes and aspirations of the people of Malaga come true”.

