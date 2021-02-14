DONALD TRUMP Hints At Political Comeback Just Hours After Being Acquitted by the Senate



Just hours after his impeachment trial, where he was acquitted by the Senate, Donald Trump issued a statement from his Florida Mar-a-Lago home, saying, “In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people”.

The former President added, “We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future”.

He accused his Democratic opponents of breaking the law, of disrespecting law enforcement officers and being unable to tolerate points of view different from their own

In his impeachment trial earlier on Saturday, with Mr Trump facing charges of ‘incitement to riot’ after the scenes at the Capitol building on January 6, the 100 US senators had voted 57-43 in favour of impeaching him, but without a two-thirds majority vote in favour, he could not be convicted.

Mr Trump also accused the Democrats of lawbreaking, of disrespecting law enforcement officers, and of being unwilling and unable to tolerate other people’s differing points of view, saying, “I always have, and always will, be a champion for the unwavering rule of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to peacefully and honourably debate the issues of the day without malice and without hate”.

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House, after the impeachment acquittal, with seven Republican senators having voted to convict Mr Trump, she turned on the remaining Republicans for refusing to vote in favour, telling them that history would judge them harshly.

