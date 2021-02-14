Dolon offers help

TORREVIEJA mayor Eduardo Dolon put forward all the town’s municipal installations to assist the Generalitat in carrying out anti-Covid vaccinations.

“This is the moment for the public administrations to join forces so that we can all put this serious health and economic crisis behind us,” the mayor said.

Dolon made his offer in response to regional president Ximo Puig’s recent announcement that the Generalitat intends to carry out a “massive” vaccination campaign from next April onwards.

Although Puig admitted that this will be conditioned by the ability or willingness of the pharmaceutical companies to maintain supplies, the Generalitat is already looking for suitable locations and installations.

Dolon has now written to Puig, stating the town hall’s wishes to collaborate “wherever necessary” to ensure that the vaccinations can be carried out as soon and as safely as possible.

The mayor has put every one of Torrevieja’s municipal installations at the Generalitat’s disposal, along with all of the municipality’s available resources required to carry out the vaccinations and ensure that 70 per cent of the local population are immunised in time for the summer.

In his letter, Dolon pointed out to Puig that Torrevieja has a “multitude” of public centres that would be ideal for carrying out the massive campaign, with adequate access for health personnel and members of public.

The mayor drew special attention to the 100,000-square metre open-air Recinto Ferial and the Municipal Leisure Centre (CMO) which has already been used to carry out coronavirus serology tests on more than 1,000 teachers from Torreviejas schools.

The Palacio de los Deportes or the Cecilio Gallego could also be used, Dolon suggested.

“It is necessary and essential to offer the Generalitat all of our human and material sources in order to speed up vaccinations,” he declared.

