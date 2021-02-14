Deaths and Cases Confirmed as Guinea Enters Ebola “Epidemic Situation”.

-- Advertisement --



FOUR people have reportedly died and several other cases of EBOLA have been confirmed in Guinea-Conakry, as the country tackles another epidemic of the virus alongside the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on Saturday, February 13, Dr Sakoba Keïta, head of the National Health Agency, stated: “Very early this morning, the Conakry laboratory confirmed the presence of the Ebola virus,” said Dr Keïta after an emergency meeting in Conakry. The Minister of Health, Rémy Lamah, later confirmed that the death toll on Saturday had risen to four.

Guinea is where the original outbreak unleashed the worst epidemic of that disease in West Africa at the end of 2013 history, with at least 11,300 dead.

“Very concerned by the reports of 4 suspected Ebola deaths in Guinea. WHO is accelerating preparedness and response efforts for the possible resurgence of Ebola in West Africa, a region that suffered greatly from Ebola in 2014,” said WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti today (February 14) through Twitter.

Last week we reported that an Ebola resurgence had started in the Democratic Republic of Congo when the country’s Ministry of Health confirmed that on February 7 a new case of Ebola has been detected in the northeast of the country, near the city of Butembo, which led the infected person to sadly die.

“We analysed the sample sent from Butembo and it turned out to be a positive case. Unfortunately, the patient died,” Health Minister Eteni Longondo announced on state television.

According to the AFP, the WHO has confirmed the Democratic Republic of Congo’s latest outbreak, which has arrived three months after it was said to have gone, was the country’s eleventh Ebola outbreak, claiming 55 lives out of 130 cases.