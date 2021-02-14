Catalan Elections 2021: Victory For Salvador Illa- According To Exit Polls

Catalan Elections 2021: Salvador Illa Wins The Catalonia Elections- According To Exit Polls.

THE polling stations closed at 8:00 p.m. and placed Salvador Illa of the PSC party as the winner of the elections in Catalonia by the percentage of the vote, although he will have the same or fewer seats than the ERC.

Pro-independence ERC will win the Catalan election according to the exit poll taken by public broadcasters TV3 and Catalunya Ràdio, published on Sunday at 8pm when all polling stations closed their doors.

The survey projects ERC garnering 36-38 seats and 24.3% of the ballots, while the Socialists would come second with 34-36 MPs but 24.5% of votes, slightly ahead of the left-wing pro-independence force.

A survey, conducted today, called it the ‘Illa effect’ in that Pedro Sánchez had already basically named by his Minister of Health as a candidate for the Presidency of the Generalitat that would allow a PSC-ERC government.

Election day started at 09:00 with practically all the polling stations set up – 100% were already operational at 10:00 with strong security measures due to the COVID pandemic.

Gloves, masks, a face shield, hydroalcoholic gel and EPI suits were provided to all the members and presidents of the tables to wear from 7:00 p.m. when the Generalitat recommended that people positive for coronavirus go to vote or that they were close contacts.

