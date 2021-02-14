Cádiz Hospital Covid Arson Suspect Dies From A Heart Attack While In Custody at the Puerto Real Clinical Hospital



The alleged arson suspect held responsible for starting the blaze on the sixth floor of the Puerta del Mar Hospital in Cádiz last Wednesday 17, has been reported to have died this morning (Sunday 14) from a heart attack.

Sources from the National Police in Cádiz told Europa News that the 63-year-old man, a patient admitted to the hospital suffering from Covid-19, had allegedly set fire to his room on the sixth floor, and had been remanded in the prison module of the Puerto Real Clinical Hospital in Cádiz on the orders of a judge last Friday.

The blaze at the Puerta del Mar Hospital had caused fire and smoke damage to several rooms of the facility, and as a result, extensive cleaning and repair works will have to be undertaken, once the hospital’s management has assessed the full extent of the damage.

