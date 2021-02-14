Brentford Refuse to Take the Knee Before Championship Game Against Barnsley.

BRENTORD’S players refused to take the knee before today’s (February 14) clash with Barnsley explaining in a statement that they believe the gesture is ‘no longer having an impact’.

A release of the statement from the Bees squad comes a week after Crystal Palace forward Wilfred Zaha expressed his views about the movement: “The whole kneeling down? Why must I kneel down for you to show that we matter?

“Why must I even wear Black Lives Matter on the back of my top to show you that we matter? This is all degrading stuff.”

The Brentford players’ statement read: “We have been taking a knee before games since June but, like many of our fellow players at other clubs, no longer believe that this is having an impact.

“We believe we can use our time and energies to promote racial equality in other ways.

“As a group we are fully behind and proud of Brentford’s desire to become the most inclusive club in the country and the drive towards equality under the #BeeTogether banner.

“We have experienced racist abuse first hand and have also seen some appalling comments made to other players past and present.

“There is a clear need to continue to push for an end to all discrimination and, as players, we will be part of that at Brentford FC, in football in general and in the wider community.

“Racism is the opposite of what we stand for.

“As players we will show our commitment to togetherness and racial equality on and off the pitch between now and the end of the season, and beyond.

“We will also support our colleagues at other clubs that still want to take a knee before games.”

Jon Varney, Brentford FC Chief Executive, added: “There have been detailed and lengthy discussions on this topic both in the playing group and across the Club. Taking a knee is just one way our players have been showing their commitment to racial equality.

“We supported their desire to do it and we now support their desire to focus on other ways to show this commitment.

“We have been very clear in our ambition to be the most inclusive club in the country and our players want to and will play a big part on this journey.”

