SPAIN’S Tourism Minister Fernando Valdes has fuelled hopes of a return of tourism to Spain this summer after saying British travellers will not have to quarantine.

The politician has told one publication that Spain is likely to use a vaccine passport system this summer and British tourists will not have to quarantine.

Mr Valdes said: “In Spain, we aim to have at least 70 per cent of the adult population immune by summer so I’d say to British people, ‘Keep open your expectations regarding holidays in Spain. We’re looking forward to welcoming you again’.”

He added, “vaccine passport or similar documentation” would help travellers “regain flexibility.”

He said: “We are defending this approach in the European Union and the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development). We’d like to coordinate these works with the British government.”

The politician said Spain did not have any plans to put in place a quarantine for tourists. He said: “We have other means beyond vaccines to control the transmission such as test before travel, facial masks, social distancing.

“We’re going to keep all these measures as long as necessary to let tourism recover gradually and as the pandemic evolves.

“New vaccines approved will give us the necessary impulse to achieve our plan.”

