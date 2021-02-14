BORIS JOHNSON is set to allow all England’s school children back to school from March 8, it has been claimed.

The prime minister is set to announce the reopening of schools, bringing all England’s children back, according to media reports.

The premier will also announce that picnics in parks will be allowed, as will outdoor meetings in pubs from April, it is claimed.

Boris Johnson is due to set out more about the government’s plans to ease Covid restrictions on February 22, however details have already begun to emerge.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told one media outlet this morning “our priority will be schools.”

He added: “It is absolutely right that until we change the rules we need full compliance.”

Yesterday, Boris Johnson said: “I won’t hide it from you. I’m optimistic, but we have to be cautious.”

It has also emerged the government may plan to get rid of previous Covid restrictions, including the tier system, 10pm curfew and requirement to have a substantial meal with alcohol.

