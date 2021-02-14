Breaking: 16-Year-Old Boy Rushed to Hospital After Another London Stabbing.

A TEENAGER was rushed to hospital today (February 14) after being stabbed in BROAD DAYLIGHT in Brockwell Park in Brixton this afternoon.

The 16-year-old was stabbed in front of onlookers, with one woman tweeting: “Just saw a 16-year-old get stabbed in Brockwell Park. Called the ambulance and had to talk to him whilst he was losing consciousness. The police, ambulance and air ambulance came. ‘He is going to ok, but traumatised.’ This very nearly happened to my son – same age, same place.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 1:48pm today (14 February) to reports of a stabbing in Brockwell Park, Brixton.

“We sent two ambulance crews, a medic in a car, an incident response officer, and we also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“A person was treated at the scene and taken to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

Lambeth MPS tweeted: “Police were called at 13:48hrs on 14 Feb to reports of a stabbing in Brockwell Park, SE24. A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

“No arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”

The Brockwell Lido Cafe closed early following the incident, tweeting: “All the team are safe.”

Local councillor Jim Dickson called the incident “very shocking” and added: “Our thoughts are with the boy and his family and we hope for his speedy recovery”.

This latest stabbing in London comes after a man was stabbed to death during a fight outside Parsons Green tube station around 7pm on February 11.

