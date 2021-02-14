PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has hit his target to vaccinate 15 million people in the top four priority groups.

Politicians have come out to praise the move after Boris Johnson hit his target to give the vaccine to 15 million people.

Vaccine Minister Nadim Zahawi tweeted: “15,000,000! Amazing team.”

The news may mean the UK can begin reducing its Covid restrictions, with sources close to ministers claiming this could mean children return to schools from March 8 as hoped.

Other moves could mean pubs reopening outdoors.

The news comes as Boris Johnson is due to set out more about the government’s plans to ease Covid restrictions on February 22, however details have already begun to emerge.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told one media outlet this morning “our priority will be schools.”

He added: “It is absolutely right that until we change the rules we need full compliance.”

Yesterday, Boris Johnson said: “I won’t hide it from you. I’m optimistic, but we have to be cautious.”

