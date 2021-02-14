BGT judge Amanda Holden ‘Reported To Police’ After Visiting Parents 215 Miles Away.

BRITAINS Got Talent Judge Amanda Holden has said she’s “devastated” after being reported to police for breaking lockdown rules. Amanda, 49, drove more than 200 miles to visit her parents after receiving a “distressing” phone call from her step-father Leslie, 75.

It is understood she drove from her home in Richmond upon Thames, Surrey, to Cornwall to see him and her mum Judith, 71, on Friday. The star has said she’s devastated that she had to do what she did, but her representative explained that it had been an emergency and that Amanda takes Covid rules very seriously.

Her rep said: “Amanda is aware that all families are going through difficulty during these turbulent times but received a distressing telephone call from her elderly step-father on Friday afternoon. On balance, Amanda felt the round-trip to Cornwall was necessary to contain the matter at her family home.

“The very personal situation has now been aided and Amanda is back in London. Amanda did not act on a whim and has adhered to Covid rules every step of the way in all three lockdowns. Amanda is aware of the travel rules and is devastated she had to break them on this one occasion.

Her parents are vaccinated and with Amanda testing for Covid weekly (and is negative), she felt she was not putting her parents at risk. She did not come in contact with any member of the public.”

According to a source, it was furious neighbours that reported the star to the police, accusing her of endangering key workers and vulnerable people in the area. She had apparently been spotted being dropped off at her parents’ home in a black Mercedes, and locals were enraged to realise she’d travelled 215 miles during lockdown to visit them.

It’s understood that Amanda had not seen her mum and stepdad for a year before the visit. A local said they saw Amanda hurrying into the house after some luggage was unloaded from the car, which then sped off. The person said they were “angry” to see Amanda arriving in the area, as a lot of key workers and vulnerable people live there.

Devon and Cornwall Police have not yet reported on the incident which if proven could result in a heavy fine.

Britain’s Got Talent Cancelled. The show has been cancelled until next year and looks likely to be replaced by a new concept called The Masked Dancer.

