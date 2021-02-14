BA Boss Warns UK Can’t Afford Another Summer Of Empty Skies

BA boss appeals to the government to loosen travel restrictions and warns that the UK can’t afford another summer with empty skies

BA’s chief executive, Sean Doyle, sent a letter to the Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday, February 12, pleading with the government to relax restrictions on international travel so that the summer season may be saved, criticising officials for their “mixed messaging” about whether or not summer holidays are even a possibility in 2021. Indeed, there has been much confusion, caused by contradictory statements made by the powers that be, about both internal and external travel.

-- Advertisement --



The BA boss has called on the government to start giving some indication of when the travel ban has been lifted, now that some 15 million Britons have been vaccinated and Boris intends to announce his ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown on February 22.

According to The Mail on Sunday, Mr Doyle said: ‘Now is the time to start charting a course for people to return safely to flying. With the success of your vaccination programme, the steady reduction in serious cases and good news around the effectiveness of the vaccines on variants, we should be confident to prepare for summer travel.

‘I urge you to tell us when we can return to the skies in your briefing on February 22 and…that you focus on making decisions based firmly on fact and risk factors, not on the rumour and speculation that fills social media.’

His plea comes as all passengers returning to the UK from Monday, February 15, will be subject to a ten day quarantine. In addition to requiring a negative PCR test prior to travelling, Britons must then take two additional home tests, on day 2 and day 8. Those coming to the UK from countries on the ‘red list’ will have no choice but to isolate in a government-approved hotel at a cost of £1,750 per person.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BA Boss Warns UK Can’t Afford Another Summer Of Empty Skies”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.