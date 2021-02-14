Asylum Seekers On Hunger Strike Over Poor Food And lengthy Asylum Claims.

A group of asylum seekers staying in a hotel in Reading have gone on hunger strike in a protest aimed at raising attention to poor food and lengthy asylum claims. It is understood that some of the men and women have been in their rooms for over eight months.

The Reading group are among a growing number of asylum seekers who have complained about the conditions they are living in some camps in parts of England.

One asylum seeker, Salahe Lakhdar, has been at the hotel for over three months and claimed he – and others – have lost weight as a result of poor food. The 24-year-old said some people are having kidney problems, and “many people” have ended up in hospital “with very bad conditions and medical problems because of the food”.

Mr Lakhdar added that his claim for asylum has been pending for over 13 months, with no sign of when it will progress.

While speaking on behalf of others in the hotel, he said: “These people have been living in the hotel for nine months without going anywhere, without seeing any family, without seeing friends, without doing any activities. We know it’s bad for everyone, for UK residents, and we respect that and we wish them the very best and we hope this time passes soon – but it’s very bad for these people as well.”

Clearsprings Ready Homes, who provide the food, said: “Clearsprings ensures that where required, three meals a day are provided. The food service provided by our suppliers is reviewed on a regular basis to ensure what is provided meets the required standards and that feedback from our asylum seekers is taken into account as part of that review.”

