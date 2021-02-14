Andalucían Health Minister Defends Alcohol Ban

ANDALUCIAN Health Minister defends the ban on the sale of certain alcohol after 6pm

Minister of Health for Andalucía, Jesús Aguirre, has defended the regional government’s decision to prohibit the sale of alcohol with a volume above 21 per cent after 6pm, claiming the new rule is aimed at preventing parties and illicit gatherings.

Speaking with Ser on Sunday, February 14, the minister insisted that the restriction simply has one objective: “that people do not get together.” In an extraordinary edition of the Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucía (BOJA), the department announced that spirits would no longer be available for sale after 6pm. The measure came into play at midnight on Saturday, February 13, with the order stating that “spirits cannot be considered as basic necessities.”

In addition, “the acquisition of spirits is associated with meetings of certain strata of the population, whose current leisure time would coincide with the allowed extension, showing in these meetings associated with alcohol consumption a relaxation of personal prevention measures, for what can facilitate the transmission of the coronavirus”, the BOJA states.

The president of the Andalucían government, Juanma Moreno, echoed these sentiments at a meeting of the Board on Wednesday, February 10, when he pointed out that in municipalities where the sale of alcohol isn’t controlled, bars and restaurants are fully closed, as is the case in the Community of Valencia, in order to “avoid street consumption and reinforce respect for limitations.”

