Andalucía Records The Fewest Fatalities Of The Week

ANDALUCIA records the fewest fatalities of the week as new infections continue to drop

The Community of Andalucía will be happy to wave to goodbye to this week, as more deaths have been recorded since Monday, February 8 than any other seven-day period in the entire pandemic. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, an additional 44 fatalities were reported on Valentine’s Day, bringing the weekly death toll to 688.

The 44 deaths on Sunday represent the lowest figure of the whole week, after five consecutive days with more than a hundred fatalities. However, the new figures also show a definite decrease in new infections, with 2,090 cases reported in the last 24 hours – this number is lower than the 2,796 on Saturday and far fewer than the 3,685 recorded on the same day the previous week.

The number of hospitalisations is also way down on Sunday; 306 fewer than the day before, with Intensive Care patients also down by 21.

Overall, the trend throughout Spain is extremely positive, with experts claiming that new infections, deaths and hospitalisations show the country is slowly but surely emerging from the third wave of the pandemic. Spain as a whole registered 7.23 per cent fewer outbreaks over the past weeks, with health and social care settings showing a huge 50 per cent decrease.

