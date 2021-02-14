Almeria mourns Ashal president

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Almeria mourns Ashal president
DIEGO GARCIA: Ashal’s well-respected and well-liked president died of a heart attack last week Photo credit: Ashal

DIEGO GARCIA president of Ashal, Almeria province’s association representing the hospitality industry, died suddenly of a heart attack last week.

Born in Almeria in 1967, he had been Ashal president since 2013. He was a product of Almeria’s hotel and catering school, the Escuela de Hosteleria, although he had helped in his parents’ bar, Building, in the Paseo Maritimo since he was a child.

-- Advertisement --

A statement from Ashal stated, “Our president Diego’s heart stopped, a heart that was open to everybody, that listened, that always ensured that everything around him looked its best.  The same heart that was not able to withstand the indescribable pressure of these last days.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almeria mourns Ashal president.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleSun and wind do the job
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here