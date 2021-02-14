DIEGO GARCIA president of Ashal, Almeria province’s association representing the hospitality industry, died suddenly of a heart attack last week.

Born in Almeria in 1967, he had been Ashal president since 2013. He was a product of Almeria’s hotel and catering school, the Escuela de Hosteleria, although he had helped in his parents’ bar, Building, in the Paseo Maritimo since he was a child.

-- Advertisement --



A statement from Ashal stated, “Our president Diego’s heart stopped, a heart that was open to everybody, that listened, that always ensured that everything around him looked its best. The same heart that was not able to withstand the indescribable pressure of these last days.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almeria mourns Ashal president.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.