Almeria Costa News in Brief

Markets open HUERCAL-OVERA’s open-air market is open once again, with stalls whose permits end in an even number allowed to set up last Monday on the right side of Avenida Guillermo Reyna, while the Thursday market will be installed according to the previous measures, the town hall announced.

Canine park ALMERIA CITY will soon open a sixth dogs-allowed park in the Costacabana area. With an area of more than 2,500 square metres, this is divided into two plots, with one for puppies and dogs of up to 20 kilos and another for those of 20 kilos or more.

Sorbas fire INFOCA, the Junta’s forest-firefighting service, had to mobilise firefighters on the ground as well as a helicopter to extinguish a fire in Sorbas. Their work was complicated by the terrain, as the flames had affected a steep hillside although only1,000 square metres of scrub were finally affected.

Lucky streak ALMERIA province’s trickle of lottery wins continued with the second prize in last week’s National Lottery sold by the administration in Avenida de las Negras in Campohermosa (Nijar). Lucky number 58,117 paid out €60,000 for every full ticket and €6,000 for each “decimo” or tenth.

Deep down POTHOLERS from a Huercal-Overa club discovered and cleared an uncharted vertical cave in Cabezo de la Jara, leading to three 30-metre galleries one above the other 70 metres below ground. Maps have since revealed that the pothole, on the Almeria-Murcia boundary is actually located in the neighbouring province.

More jobs SPAIN’S postal service Correos announced that it is creating 128,021 temporary jobs, 24,384 of which will correspond to Andalucia, with 1,835 allocated to Almeria province. Within three days of making the announcement, 119,934 people had applied for one of the delivery or administrative posts, Correos sources revealed.

