Air Malta Losing €170,000 a Day According to the Country’s Finance Minister.

-- Advertisement --



SPEAKING to Maltese newspaper Illum, the airline is in desperate need of aid from the European Commission and will present the EC with an ‘honest and credible’ plan in hopes of gaining some help, according to Finance Minister Clyde Caruana on Sunday, February 14.

“Air Malta is in a pitiful state,” Caruana said. “If before the pandemic the airline was already in a state of unhappiness, as it were, now it is has become pitiful.”

According to Caruana, Air Malta will only have a few weeks to live before running out of cash if the European Commission does not allow state aid.

“If Brussels does not give us the green light, and I don’t see any reason for not giving it to us, Air Malta will not live. It will just have weeks to live.”

Back in October, Malta’s Economy Minister Silvio Schembri guaranteed Air Malta flight operations ‘even with one person on board’.

The scheme was to provide some peace of mind for customers after many had their travel plans ruined by the Covid pandemic.

Speaking about the plan at the time, as long as laws and restrictions permit, Schembri said: “This will ensure the operation of the network guaranteeing Air Malta flights no matter the situation on the ground.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Air Malta Losing €170,000 a Day According to the Country’s Finance Minister”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page