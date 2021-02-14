THE Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena branch of Age Concern expects 2021 to be a busy year and intends to fulfil of its commitments to clients and volunteers.

This will inevitably deplete their finances so they are launching our Grand Easter Raffle to raise funds.

-- Advertisement --



Thanks to the efforts of local businesses, they have assembled an incredible selection of prizes and details of those gifts as well as contributors are displayed in their charity shop.

Tickets will on sale from Thursday February 18 at just €1 each (or five for the price of four) and are available from shop at C/Francisco Cano 56 in Fuengirola which is open from 10.30am until 2pm weekdays (extended until 6 pm on Wednesday) as well as their four drop-in centres.

Their centres are conveniently located in Los Boliches, La Cala, Mijas Pueblo and Benalmadena

For full details please contact the Helpline on 652 537 615 weekdays or leave a message at any time.

They need ongoing help to help others and make a real difference to the lives of many older residents

Age Concern – providing Personal, Practical and Professional help to the communities they serve.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Age Concern Easter Raffle to raise much needed funds for the charity”.