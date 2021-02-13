Woman Jailed For Killing Her Cat In A Washing Machine

WOMAN jailed for killing her cat by repeatedly putting it on a spin cycle in a washing machine

A 19-year-old woman from Villarrubia de los Ojos in Ciudad Real has been sentenced to just six months in prison after subjecting her pet cat to several painful spin cycles in a washing machine before it died. According to the judge at The Criminal Court No. 2 of Ciudad Real, the woman showed “clear disregard for the integrity of the animal.”

The twisted pet owner then posted a video to social media showing her cruelty, as the terrified cat can be heard meowing pitifully inside the drum. During the horrifying video, the woman can be heard saying after the first cycle, “looks like people were right about cats having seven lives” before adding detergent to the washing machine and putting it on another wash cycle.

The National Association for Protection and Animal Welfare (ANPBA) announced in a press release on Friday, February 12 their intention to petition the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, and the Congress of Deputies, to change the law which is “as lax as it is absurd, with a maximum penalty of eighteen months in prison for mistreating an animal until it dies.”

“It is an unquestionable fact,” the ANPBA added, “that Spanish society is increasingly aware of animal suffering and that it expresses a critical opinion in the face of incomprehensible sentences.”

