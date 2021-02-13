Valencian Government In Talks With Hospitality About Reopening

VALENCIAN government will enter into talks with the hospitality industry about reopening bars and restaurants

The Valencian government has confirmed its intention to enter into discussions with representatives from the hospitality industry to map out a plan for the reopening of bars and restaurants in the Community once the current restrictions are lifted. The Department of Universal Health and Public Health announced on Saturday, February 13, the creation of a working group between government representatives, the hospitality trade and leisure industry to thrash out suggestions for the de-escalation of the current measures.

The first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 16 at 4:30pm and the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló and the regional secretary for Tourism, Francesc Colomer will meet with representatives from the affected sectors.

Ministry of Health sources have indicated to Spanish daily Informacion that the primary aim of the working group is to “analyze and plan the measures that the next de-escalation phase will include”, and create “a work table so that, in the future de-escalation, proposals can be collected, debated and considered of the economic sectors that are suffering the most from the effects of the pandemic.”

The news comes as hoteliers in the province of Castellon indicated their plan to open on February 16, in spite of the closure order. Bars, restaurants, cafes and the leisure industry have been forced to close their doors under the current restrictions, which are set to remain in place until March 1.

