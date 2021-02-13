Vaccine Centre Volunteer Reports Centre Sits Empty As Only Over 70s Allowed To Use It

VACCINE Centre Volunteer Reports Centre Sitting Empty As Only Over 70s Are Allowed To Use It Currently

Sahar Hashemi, the co-founder of coffee chain Coffee Republic and brand Skinny Candy, is a steward volunteer as part of the NHS Volunteers Responders, at a Covid-19 vaccine centre in London, and she posted photographs on social media of the empty centre yesterday (Friday 12), with just the two stewards there.

She said the current NHS system of only allowing the over 70s to get vaccinated means the centre gets ‘one patient booked every half an hour’ with ‘vaccinators sitting idle’.

She posted the photos on her Twitter account, showing the empty vaccination centre, thought to be in London, with the caption, “A whole vaccine centre sitting idle. We used to be packed and now we have only 1 patient booked every half hour. The NHS booking system needs to open up asap to under 70s”.


She continued, “The pharmacy vaccination where I volunteer was empty today. Vaccinators sitting idle. What a waste! They rely on the NHS central booking system which only allows 70+ to book. Please change NHS booking system to allow next priority groups to book”.

Ms Hashemi added: ‘Yes it does very much depend on the area and type of centre. My understanding is that pharmacy and retailer vaccine centres are very under-booked while GP led centres very packed”.


Data shows the UK has, up to February 12, given out 15,091,696 coronavirus jabs, with 14,556,827 of those being first doses, a 544,603 rise on the previous day.

