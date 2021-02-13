Up to 5.5 million people could be vaccinated at work in new proposals from bosses.

LARGE employers within the food industry have put proposals to the Ministry of health in Spain to innoculate staff in the workplace.

-- Advertisement --



And if the plan is given the go-ahead, workers at the likes of El Corte Inglés, Ikea and Carrefour could receive the jab within the next few months without having to go to a health centre.

Five large associations of the mass consumer industry Aces, Aecoc, Anged, Asedas and Fiab have sent a letter to the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities proposing the scheme to vaccinate workers.

More than a million employees work in mass consumption companies, but at a national level the number of staff in other large companies exceeds 5.5 million.

“We do not want there to be a bottleneck due to lack of health personnel during vaccination,” said Aurelio del Pino, President of ACES which represents Carrefour Eroski, Lidl and SuperCor supermarkets, among others.

He added that associations are looking into “helping to streamline the vaccination process with all the assets we have, such as the medical services of companies, to provide the administrations with resources for the vaccination of staff from our associates”.

The administrations would still set the guidelines and the associations assure they have made a “solid proposal with sanitary guarantees”.

Around 2.5 million people have so far received the first dose in Spain.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Up to 5.5 million people could be vaccinated at work in new proposals from bosses”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.