UN: 400,000 Yemeni Children Will Starve to Death in 2021

A SHOCKING new report by the United Nations (UN) has warned that over 400,000 Yemeni children will starve to death in 2021 in the wartorn country.

New research carried out by the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has found that Yemen’s starvation crisis will reach shocking new levels in 2021.

The report estimates that a staggering 400,000 children will die from starvation this year, while another 2.3 million (roughly half of Yemen’s child population) will suffer from acute malnutrition. Another 1.2 million breastfeeding mothers will be subjected to severe hunger as long-running conflict wreaks havoc on the Middle Eastern country. This marks an increase in starvation levels of 22% since 2020.

“Malnourished children are more vulnerable to diseases . . . It is a vicious and often deadly cycle, but with relatively cheap and simple interventions, many lives can be saved,” said World Heath Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Yemen has been embroiled in a murky and complex conflict since 2014 between Saudi backed government forces and Houthi rebels. Airstrikes and violence, often perpetrated with weapons bought from Britain and other western countries, have created a catastrophic food shortage that is severely impacting Yemen’s children.

