UK Paramedics Forced Into Quarantine Hotel With Five-Week-Old Baby

UK paramedics forced to spend ten days in a quarantine hotel with a five-week-old baby

A young couple from the UK who have been working as paramedics for the past four years in Abu Dhabi have accused the government of treating them like “guinea pigs” as they will now be forced to quarantine in a hotel for ten days with their five-week-old baby at the expenses of thousands of pounds.

-- Advertisement --



According to the new regulations coming into effect on Monday, February 15, UK nationals returning to England from any of the 33 countries on the so-called ‘red list’ must self-isolated in a government-approved hotel, which costs a whopping £1,750 per person for the ten-day stay.

Beckie Morris, 30 and her husband Matthew were planning on moving home to Kent from the UAE with their baby daughter, but said that they have received “no information” from the government about how to handle the situation with such a young infant.

She said: “We’d have to arrange all the formula. I don’t know what we do about sterilising bottles, or nappies or washing their clothes – there’s all this unknown.

“I tried to reach out, and I know it’s still really early days, but there’s just no information.

“They haven’t really laid out what actually happens when you get to that hotel and I don’t think that’s going to be known until the first person goes in there.

“People shouldn’t be used as guinea pigs – especially not paying that amount, that is an extortionate amount of money.”

Since Matthew has already accepted a new position offer in Kent, the couple have both packed in their jobs in the United Arab Emirates, and risk being “stranded”, according to Beckie, who confided to MailOnline that the hotel quarantine news has left her in “tears most nights.”

“It feels like we are being punished,” she added.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Paramedics Forced Into Quarantine Hotel With Five-Week-Old Baby”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.