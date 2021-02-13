UK COVID infections continue to fall as Boris Johnson says he is ‘optimistic’ about the future

The Prime Minister himself has revealed that he is ‘optimistic’ that the UK has overcome the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and the data published by the country’s statistics agencies on Saturday, February 13 seem to indicate the same, as 13,308 new infections have been recorded in the past 24 hours – 27 per cent less than the same day the previous week. SAGE experts have attributed the dramatic decline to the rapid rollout of the vaccines in the UK, a figure which reached an astonishing 15,091,696 on February 12.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 135,000 deaths have been recorded in the UK. In the last day, Covid-related deaths have dropped by a quarter to 621, making this the third Saturday in a row where fatalities have decreased.

In line with the positive news, a jovial Boris Johnson announced this morning that not only will schools be reopening as planned on March 8, but that his ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown, set to be announced on February 22, will include plans to re-establish pubs, restaurants and non-essential retail.

“I’m optimistic, I won’t hide it from you. I’m optimistic, but we have to be cautious,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr Johnson also praised the “miracles of science” and added that Covid will most likely become something we will have “to learn to live with” in the future.

