Two Rescued from Sinking Boat in Fuengirola

THE Salvamento Maritimo have been forced to rescue two people from a sinking boat in Fuengirola.

Officials were called in to rescue two people from the sinking boat after their engine reportedly stopped working and their boat began to leak.

According to media reports, the incident took place 14 miles off shore and emergency services came to the scene after receiving a call from two crew members in the early hours of the morning off the coast of Fuengirola.

The pair told the Salvamento Maritimo the water level had begun to rise on board, and the emergency services sent out a helicopter which found the boat around an hour after the crew members first called.

The pair were found just as the boat began to sink underwater but both men were found uninjured.

The news comes after Malaga was granted to build a megayacht marina in the city.

Pier One, which had until recently been home to smaller yachts, has now been cleared ready for work to start on a megayacht marina in Malaga’s port area.

According president of the Port Authority Carlos Rubio, the General Directorate of Coasts has now given permission for the works, although the Port Authority is still waiting for an Urban Planning Works licence to be granted before construction starts.

Councillor for Land Management Raul Lopez said the licence should be approved, “as soon as possible,” and work could begin in mid-February.

He said: “The workers have everything ready to start as soon as they obtain the authoristions,” before adding the council hoped the marina would be open to receive its first guests next summer.

