Torremolinos Starts The First LGTBI Youth Social Integration Project.

The project will follow a process of social and labour integration through job seeking and the completion of studies. Inserta Andalucía, the group responsible, in collaboration with the City Council and financed by the Junta de Andalucía, has allocated a reception flat for five young people who will each be accompanied by a counsellor to begin their social integration through the help of daily tasks, job search and completion of their studies.

The Councilor for Equality and Diversity of Torremolinos, Carmen García, the Councilor for Social Services, César Carrasco, the General Director for Equal Treatment and Diversity of the Junta de Andalucía, Ángel Mora, and the Director of Inserta, Francisco Lupiáñez, have been in charge of presenting the project that, at the moment, has 11,000 euros contributed by the Ministry of Equality.

“We have chosen Torremolinos for the openness it has towards the LGTBI community,” Lupiáñez said during the press conference.

Sometimes people from this social group have been so desperate they have resorted to prostitution; an extreme situation that affects mainly transsexual people.

The Ministry of Equality said that 16 per cent of LGTBI people in Europe have suffered discrimination in the workplace, according to data from the European Social Fund, which also confirms that, in Spain, this percentage is higher and rises to 31.2 per cent when it comes to young LGTBI people.

