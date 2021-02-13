THE MASKED SINGER UK Series 2 Winner Is Finally Revealed



The Grand Final of series 2 of ITV’s popular saturday night show ‘The Masked Singer UK’ hit our TV screens this evening, with just three characters left after weeks of eliminations.

‘Badger’, ‘Sausage’, and ‘Robin’ were the three vying to be the winner of this series, and there had been so much talk on social media platforms in the build-up, with some celebrities even planting deliberate red herrings by making tweets to get the public thinking perhaps that person really was one of the three behind the mask.

First to be eliminated was ‘Robin’, and out of the three, it was this character that the public mostly thought they knew who it was, and they were right when the mask came off to reveal JLS boyband star, Aston Merrygold, celebrating his 33rd birthday.

Asked by host Joel Dommett why he took part, Aston told him, “I love singing! So what better challenge than to be able to do it behind a mask and it be all about the voice”.

That left ‘Badger’ versus ‘Sausage’, and in second place was ……’Badger’, who took the mask off to reveal hit singer, Ne-Yo, who said of his experience, “The secrecy at filming was, to say the least, EXTREME. I doubt Fort Knox has more security!”.

And so, that left only ‘Sausage’ to be unmasked, and when the mask came off, it revealed singer Joss Stone as this year’s winner of The Masked Singer, and not one of the judging panel – Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, and guest judge, Nicola Roberts – guessed the identity.

When asked by Joel about her time on the show, Joss said, “Life can be too serious, we should just dress up in chips and sausage and have a sing-song. This has been the funnest, most hilarious job I have ever had. I have laughed so much”.

