Taking no risks

MORE than 100 Nursing and Physiotherapy students completing their studies on the wards in Almeria’s Health District received the anti-Covid vaccine.

So too did medical and nursing interns due to start practising in health centres.

All have been tested beforehand to rule out Covid-19 and supplied with PPE equipment.

“They are on the front line with an assigned tutor from the health centre,” said Health District sources. “They will be working in the same conditions as the professionals from the moment they start.”

