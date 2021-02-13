‘Supermum’ who pushed HGV dairy lorry thanked with year supply of milk

‘Supermum’ who pushed dairy HGV dairy lorry thanked with a year supply of milk.

A CLIP of the mother-of-three pushing the huge lorry up a snowy hill in Fife has gone viral, prompting grateful Graham’s The Family Dairy to make sure she doesn’t go without dairy products for the next 12 months.

Supermarket worker Charlene Leslie, 33, was heading to the shops in harsh Storm Darcy conditions when she came across the lorry struggling to make it up a hill in Cowdenbeath.

She immediately asked a neighbour to keep an eye on her children while she began to help push the HGV while snow continues to fall.

On seeing the video posted to Fife Jammer Location Facebook, where it has been viewed more than 220,000 times, the dairy company set about tracking down the ‘superwoman’.

The firm posted an appeal on Twitter: “We are trying to find out who this local hero is, she certainly must enjoy our Protein 22! If you know her please get in touch. Helping us further deliver our dairy products in all weather.”

Chairman Dr Robert Graham Senior, said: “When I saw the video of Charlene pushing one of our arctic lorries up a steep hill singlehandedly, I couldn’t believe it!”, reports News STV.

“Charlene’s intentions were incredibly kind. She not only made our family, farmers, and colleagues smile but clearly captured the hearts of thousands of people across the world.”

While the firm admitted Charlene is a “real-life superwoman”, for health and safety reasons Dr Graham advised others not to follow her actions.

Shocked at the attention her efforts have received, the supermum said that “a load of people were trying to push a car up the hill when I noticed Graham’s lorries coming behind it”.

Having made sure her kids were being cared for, she “pushed (the lorry) from behind and eventually it made it safely to the top”.

She added that it was “lovely to meet Mr Graham as I’m a huge fan of the farming brand and their products”.

“I really didn’t help out to receive anything in return, but I am absolutely delighted at their offer of free Graham’s dairy products for a year,” she told the news outlet.

