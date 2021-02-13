Spanish Christian Lawyers Battle Against Removal of Crosses

SPANISH Christian lawyers have launched a national campaign alongside several legal proceedings as they battle the removal of religious crosses perceived to be tied to Franco’s regime.

A coalition of Christian lawyers is locked in a nationwide legal battle to prevent Spanish local authorities from removing religious crosses that some see as symbols of the country’s former dictatorship.

“Many towns are being pressured to get rid of public crosses, which local people have spent weeks and months defending,” said Maria Riesco of the Association of Christian Lawyers – a Valladolid-based organisation who have launched several legal proceedings against local officials across Spain.

The group is currently in a legal battle with the mayor of Aguilar de la Frontera, a small town near Cordoba that recently removed a large religious cross. The mayor claimed that the religious cross was in violation of Spain’s 2007 law on historical memory – which bans symbols deemed to be tied to General Franco’s 1939-1975 fascist regime.

The Christian lawyers have gathered petition signatures from 25,000 Spaniards to prevent the removal of religious monuments, and are particularly active in Spain’s western Extramadura region where 34 municipalities have announced plans to remove their crosses.

Spain still has a deeply complex relationship with its troubled 20th-century history and the legacy of General Franco’s dictatorship – which was heavily tied to religion.

