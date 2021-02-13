Soccer-Mad Thief Uses ‘Ronaldhino Method’ To Swipe Phones In Costa Del Sol

SOCCER-MAD thief uses ‘Ronaldhino method’ to swipe phones between Torremolinos and Malaga in the Costa del Sol

An inventive phone thief used his fancy footwork to confuse his unsuspecting victims up and down the Costa del Sol in a bid to swipe their mobiles while they were distracted. The man’s modus operandi was to strike up a conversation with his victims, then launch into an impressive soccer dribble al la Ronaldhino, before pocketing their phones when they weren’t looking. Using his novel trick, the thief managed to rob five high-end-phones while travelling between Torremolinos and Malaga.

The National Police finally caught up with the footy-mad thief at the María Zambrano station while carrying out routine passenger checks on Friday, February 12. They questioned a man who couldn’t provide a legitimate reason for having travelled from Torremolinos; in addition, he wasn’t carrying any identification and appeared to be acting shifty. The agents searched him, and discovered in his possession an expensive mobile phone that they weren’t convinced belonged to him.

When they brought him back to the station, the officers established that the phone had indeed been reported stolen that very day, along with four others along the same train route. The 29-year-old, of Moroccan nationality, was charged for the alleged theft of the five phones.

