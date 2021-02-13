Seville Football Stadiums Set to Become Mass Vaccination Centres

THE FOOTBALL stadiums of Seville and their hometown rival club Betis are set to become mass vaccination centres with the capacity to jab thousands daily.

Health authorities are currently examining the football stadiums of Sevilla FC and their hometown rivals Real Betis to prepare for the conversion of both grounds into mass vaccination centres.

The Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium, home of Sevilla FC, has already been confirmed for conversion into a mass vaccination centre. Located in the eastern Nervion district, the stadium has an estimated capacity to deliver 26,000 jabs per day which would be administered by a team of 100 nurses.

Across the Andalucian capital, in the southern Heliopolis district, experts are analysing the Villamarin stadium – home of Real Betis. The stadium has a similar potential capacity to that of their hometown rivals, and authorities are hopeful that if the two vast new inoculation centres are set up the speed of Seville’s vaccine rollout would be greatly improved.

Currently in the Andalucian capital jabs are being administered in health centres and hospitals while medical staff have been administering doses to nursing home residents and their essential workers.

