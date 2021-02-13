SERIAL Killer Rose West Has Been Given The Covid Vaccine Jab in prison



Rose West the notorious 67-year-old serial killer, was reportedly given the AstraZeneca jab last week in HMP New Hall, where she is currently locked up for life, for the murder of 10 young women and girls.

A source told The Sun that West is apparently in the category of ‘extremely vulnerable’ to coronavirus after she ate so much cake during her time in prison that she is ‘hugely overweight’.

They said she is so overweight she cannot even climb the stairs, and is thus classed as being at great risk from the virus, but, added the source, “does that really mean she should be the first in the queue?”.

According to the source, West suffered a bad reaction to the vaccine, telling The Sun, “There were lots of flu-like symptoms and she took to her bed”.

Rose West was locked up in 1995 for her gruesome killings which she carried out with her husband Fred, who committed suicide in prison.