Scottish legend and ‘ultimate showman’ Sydney Devine has passed away following illness

Scottish legend and ‘ultimate showman’ Sydney Devine has passed away following an illness, aged 81.

GLASGOW Pavilion announced the entertainer had died on Facebook this morning, Saturday, February 13.

Devine, best known for his rendition of ‘Tiny Bubbles’, had been battling an unknown illness in hospital, according to the Scottish Sun.

He sold millions of records during his career and was awarded an MBE in 2010.

In a Facebook, Iain Gordon of The Pavillion Theatre said: “This is probably the hardest thing that I have ever had to announce and put on social media, this morning at 3.30am, our friend and star of the Pavilion and Scottish legend Sydney Devine has passed away.

“I have worked with Sydney and the band since 1976 and have to say, I have never seen a bad performance, he was the ultimate showman and performer.

“That is truly hard to find in this business. Syd always took time for everyone, fans, staff and other performers. I just texted him at 8.27am this morning wishing him well and hoped that he had had a better week.

“He was one of the Pavilion Family and is a great loss to everyone who followed him over the years. Generations of families have grown up with Sydney, playing his music and passing it down through the generations.

“Over the years, we have seen parents bringing their kids to see him and in turn, they would bring their kids to the annual “Sydney Devine Weekend”.

“Our condolences to Shirley and all the family at this time. From everyone at the Pavilion, thank you for the memories Sydney. You will never be forgotten, Absolutely Devine! Rest in peace.”

