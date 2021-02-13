Roquetas hospital a step nearer

WORK on Roquetas new hospital could start within two months.

The contract to build the hospital will soon be put out to tender, revealed Roquetas mayor Gabriel Amat during a visit to the new A & E department now under construction for the Las Salinas health centre.

This will complement and improve the municipality’s existing service, with 10 consulting rooms, and a laboratory as well as x-ray and ultrasound facilities.

After 15 years of asking for a hospital, this had finally become a reality during the two years of regional government headed by Juanma Moreno, Amat declared.

“Now it’s here and it will be 100 per cent paid for by the Junta,” he said.

Constructing the hospital will cost approximately €34.2 million, plus €9.9 million to equip it.

Amat revealed that Roquetas town hall had once offered spend more than €30 million on building a new hospital.

“But because the then-Junta would have had to equip it, there was never a reply,” he added.

Amat thanked Juanma Moreno and the regional government for their “enormous effort” in getting the project off the ground “especially at a difficult time like this.”

