Retired Guardia Civil stabs and injures two National Police officers

A FORMER Guardia Civil stabbed two National Police officers in her home in Valencia.

According to national Spanish daily ABC, the two officers attended the scene after they were called by residents in the apartment block because the woman was causing a disturbance.

When they arrived, she opened the door to them, and without a word, stabbed them in the area of their hearts. Luckily, they were wearing protective vests and were not seriously injured. They sustained minor injuries which were treated and they were released promptly.

The attacker had psychiatric problems and she was forced to retire from the Guardia Civil.

She was reduced by the police and arrested.

The police have said that having to spend time confined to their homes can have a serious effect on the mentally ill, especially if they live alone. They can become deranged and aggressive. But they also say that when they attend a home call, they never know what to expect.

