Rare Tiger Cubs Die After Possibly Contracting Covid

RARE white tiger cubs die in a Pakistan zoo after possibly contracting Covid

Pathologists working at the Lahore Zoo in Pakistan believe that two extremely rate white tiger cubs, who died on January 30, had somehow contracted and died from Covid-19. The cubs were initially treated for the serious condition of feline panleukopenia virus which targets the immune system, but an autopsy showed that the tiger’s lungs had been badly damaged.

Although PCR tests weren’t carried out on the animals, zoo deputy director Kiran Saleem told Reuters that they believe the felines had been infected with coronavirus.

“After their death, the zoo administration conducted tests of all officials, and six were tested positive, including one official who handled the cubs,” Ms Saleem said.

“It strengthens the findings of the autopsy. The cubs probably caught the virus from the person handling and feeding them.”

Zoos in Pakistan have often come under fire from animal rights activists, who criticise the facilities for subjecting their animals to unsanitary living conditions.

“The last two white tiger cubs have died at Lahore zoo and once again the negligence of the management and authorities has come out,” Zufishan Anushay, founder of JFK (Justice for Kiki) Animal Rescue And Shelter, told Reuters.

“White tigers are extremely rare and need a specific habitat and environment to live a healthy life.

“By caging them in unhygienic conditions with no medical arrangements, we will keep witnessing these incidents.”

