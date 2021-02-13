QUARANTINE Hotel Website Finally Available For Online Bookings after it had been taken down



The Government’s website for booking the Quarantine Hotels is finally online, after yesterday’s glitch where it had to be taken down only minutes after it had been launched, but the website is now fully functional.

-- Advertisement --



The website had been revealed yesterday, but although the ruling comes into force on Monday, February 15, it was showing that there was no hotel availability until February 17, an error which has now been rectified and rooms can be booked on the platform from Monday.

From Monday, anybody who arrives in the UK from one of the 33 high-risk countries on the ‘red list’ – which is available to look at on the website – must book into one of the Government’s 16 listed hotels, and quarantine for 10 days.

The 10-day quarantine in the hotel is a fixed rate for all 16 hotels and costs £1,750, but if a second person is sharing the room then they pay £650, and the price for a child will be £325, with families being allowed to quarantine together, or in adjoining rooms.

Full information is available on the website, where it states that included in the cost is “accommodation, breakfast, lunch, evening meals and hot and cold drinks, security, other essential services, two Covid tests, and transfer from the port of arrival to and from the hotel at the end of the quarantine”.

The website also states, “You will need to agree to pay for, and book, a quarantine package before you complete your passenger locator form (PLF) and board your return journey to the UK”. It also clearly points out that anybody who doesn’t arrange their hotel online before arriving will be liable to a fine of £4,000 and on top of that fine, still have to pay for the hotel package on arrival, and anybody who breaks the quarantine can face a £10,000.

Payment schemes are also mentioned, “For those facing significant financial hardship as a result of this charge, there will be an opportunity to apply for a deferred repayment plan when booking. This is only available for individuals who already receive income-related benefits, and you will be required to pay back your debt to the government in 12 monthly installments”.

The new measures join the new Covid rest rules which requires three tests from all arrivals, starting Monday, and the additional coronavirus tests for anyone returning from a country not on the high-risk list must also be booked through the new portal.

Costing £210 for both, travellers must have the tests on day two and day eight of the mandatory 10-day quarantine at home. Anyone who fails to do so will be fined up to £2,000.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Quarantine Hotel Website Finally Available For Online Bookings”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.