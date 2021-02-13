Police in Europe bust gang hijacking stars’ mobile phones

Police in Europe bust gang hijacking stars' mobile phones
Police in Europe bust gang hijacking stars’ phones and arrest 10.

THE criminal group allegedly hijacked mobiles belonging to American celebrities, internet influencers and sports and music stars to glean personal information and millions in cryptocurrency, according to authorities.

Arrests have been made in the UK, Malta and Belgium, said Europol, confirming the gang is suspected of stealing more than $100 million (€83 million) in cryptocurrencies by using so-called SIM swap attacks.

The tactic enabled the gang to transfer the mobile number to another card which they controlled by deactivating the SIM card by using a corrupt insider or by fooling the phone company.


None of the victims have been named, and the European Union police agency has not revealed the nationalities of those arrested, though the UK’s National Crime Agency revealed this week eight men were detained in England and Scotland.

Europol has warned that SIM swapping is an increasing threat carried out by scammers, reports The Associated Press.


