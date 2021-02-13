Police Dismantle Holiday Home Burglary Ring On Spain’s Costa Blanca

POLICE dismantle a holiday home burglary gang operating in Torrevieja in Spain’s Costa Blanca

The Guardia Civil in the southern Costa Blanca have confirmed the arrests of ten members of a criminal gang specialising in robbing holiday homes in Torrevieja. The gang, consisting of individuals from Spain, Morocco, Brazil, Portugal and Columbia, were led by a Spaniard, who dedicated himself to scoping out the empty properties before sending his henchmen in to plunder the homes.

The burglary ring focused on vacant holiday homes close to where the Spanish ring-leader lived; in this way, the stolen loot could be easily and quickly transferred to his home without being detected. According to the local police, more than €40,000 worth of goods was swiped from some 27 properties in Torrevieja with the intention of selling the valuables on.

The Guardia Civil established that the five of the arrested men specialised in robbing the homes, while the other five focused on selling on the stolen goods. According to officials, it was a highly-professional operation, with the thieves spray painting any CCTV cameras on the properties and using lock picks to gain entry to the homes. Not afraid to use violence, the thieves were once interrupted by a neighbour mid-robbery; they threatened him with a knife before fleeing the scene.

The investigation has culminated in the arrest of eight men and two women. A large number of stolen goods were recovered from the ring-leaders home and have been returned to their owners, as reported by Diario de la Vega.

