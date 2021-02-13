One Of Spain’s Longest Hospital Patients Goes Home After 324 Days

ONE of Spain’s longest hospital patients in Malaga goes home after 324 days

The emotional family of Bonaire resident Antonio paid tribute to their brave father as he was discharged from the Torremolinos Maritime Hospital in Malaga on Friday, February 12 after an incredible 324 days following a coronavirus infection. Antonio was hospitalised on March 25 last year and was sedated and intubated for two months, with hospital staff fearing he wouldn’t pull through.

“I am happy, but nervous,” Antonio’s daughter Cristina Dominguez said on Friday as her dad left the hospital. She admired his “strength and all of his fight for life,” while thanking the staff at both the Clinic and the Maritime who “have saved him.”

The 68-year-old patient, who suffers from diabetes, hypertension and arrhythmia, developed a fever and bad cough after returning for a trip to Huelva with his wife Encarnación at the start of the pandemic. As his condition worsened, his family called an ambulance and he was transferred to hospital; he was admitted to the ICU the following day, where he remained for 74 days.

As his situation began to improve, Antonio was transferred to the Maritime to begin his rehabilitation; he suffered a set-back in November when he developed non-Covid pneumonia, but is now firmly on the mend. While he is still weak, and will need to use a wheelchair for some time yet, the brave father is just glad to be home at last. The family left the hospital with a message of hope for others:

“The fight against this virus is very hard, but we can get out.“

