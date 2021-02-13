Not a male preserve

Not a male preserve
INTEREST CENTRE: Dedicated to Women in Science Photo credit: Adra town hall

ADRA commemorated International Day of Women and Girls in Science with an Interest Centre of books at the municipal library.

Some demonstrated that science is not a male preserve but most featured female scientists whose work in medicine, physics and technology has changed society.

“These women dedicated their lives to scientific investigation although in many cases their work was attributed to men at a time when they were not valued or considered important members of society,” said Adra’s councillor responsible for Libraries, Antonio Sanchez,

“Now it’s time to give them the place they deserve and show the young how important they were in the history of science.”


